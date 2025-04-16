Fraud Allegations Surface Against Former Kursk Region Governor
Alexei Smirnov, the former governor of Russia's Kursk region, was detained on fraud charges. He led the region during a significant Ukrainian incursion in 2024. Smirnov stepped down in December 2024, succeeded by Alexander Khinshtein. The allegations come amid ongoing regional conflicts.
Alexei Smirnov, the erstwhile governor of Kursk region in Russia, has been detained on fraud charges, according to a TASS report. The charges arise during a tumultuous period marked by a Ukrainian military incursion in the region last August.
Smirnov was at the helm during the incursion, which saw Ukrainian troops breaching the Russian border in a dramatic assault. Following the initial invasion, a counter-offensive by Russia managed to reclaim much of the territory.
After leading Kursk until December 2024, Smirnov was succeeded by Alexander Khinshtein. The fraud allegations add a further twist to Smirnov's controversial tenure.
