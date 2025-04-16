Fraud Allegations Surface Against Former Kursk Region Governor

Alexei Smirnov, the erstwhile governor of Kursk region in Russia, has been detained on fraud charges, according to a TASS report. The charges arise during a tumultuous period marked by a Ukrainian military incursion in the region last August.

Smirnov was at the helm during the incursion, which saw Ukrainian troops breaching the Russian border in a dramatic assault. Following the initial invasion, a counter-offensive by Russia managed to reclaim much of the territory.

After leading Kursk until December 2024, Smirnov was succeeded by Alexander Khinshtein. The fraud allegations add a further twist to Smirnov's controversial tenure.

