Fraud Allegations Surface Against Former Kursk Region Governor

Alexei Smirnov, the former governor of Russia's Kursk region, was detained on fraud charges. He led the region during a significant Ukrainian incursion in 2024. Smirnov stepped down in December 2024, succeeded by Alexander Khinshtein. The allegations come amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:32 IST
Alexei Smirnov, the erstwhile governor of Kursk region in Russia, has been detained on fraud charges, according to a TASS report. The charges arise during a tumultuous period marked by a Ukrainian military incursion in the region last August.

Smirnov was at the helm during the incursion, which saw Ukrainian troops breaching the Russian border in a dramatic assault. Following the initial invasion, a counter-offensive by Russia managed to reclaim much of the territory.

After leading Kursk until December 2024, Smirnov was succeeded by Alexander Khinshtein. The fraud allegations add a further twist to Smirnov's controversial tenure.

