Man Arrested for Death Threat to Haryana CM in Julana

In Julana, a man named Ajmer was arrested for allegedly issuing a death threat against the Haryana chief minister via a WhatsApp group. The incident took place on October 8, coinciding with vote counting in the state. Vinesh Phogat, a Congress candidate, won the assembly seat in Julana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:53 IST
A resident of Deverar village, Ajmer, has been detained by the police for allegedly making a death threat against the Haryana chief minister. The threat was reportedly made in a WhatsApp group on October 8, the same day as the vote counting in the state.

Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar confirmed the arrest, stating that an FIR was filed promptly after the incident was brought to the attention of the authorities. Ajmer is scheduled to face legal proceedings shortly.

In related news, Congress candidate and renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed victory in the Julana assembly seat, surpassing BJP's Yogesh Kumar by 6,015 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

