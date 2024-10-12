US Airstrikes Target ISIS Camps in Syria to Curb Extremist Threats

A series of US airstrikes targeted Islamic State camps in Syria in an operation intended to disrupt the extremist group's ability to conduct attacks in the region and beyond, according to the US military.

The US Central Command stated that the airstrikes took place on Friday, but did not disclose the specific areas in Syria where they were conducted. Approximately 900 US troops remain deployed in eastern Syria along with US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces to combat Islamic State militants.

The Islamic State group's activities have seen a troubling rise in recent years, despite their territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria. The US military reports that the latest airstrikes are a strategic move to hinder the group's operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)