Tragedy Strikes Grozny: Fuel Station Blast Claims Four

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a fuel station blast in Grozny claimed the lives of four individuals, including two children. The explosion occurred when a fuel tank erupted in flames, also leaving five others injured, according to the Chechen region's emergencies ministry.

Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced via Telegram that he is personally overseeing the investigation and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. Details on how the explosion occurred remain scant, as the probe continues into its causes.

This catastrophe echoes previous incidents in the neighboring Dagestan region, where similar explosions at fuel stations led to fatalities in September 2024 and August 2023, highlighting persisting safety concerns in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)