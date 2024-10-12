Trio Nabbed in Religious Sites Theft Spree in Kishtwar

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested three individuals suspected of orchestrating a series of thefts at religious sites in the Kishtwar district. This development was confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The stolen items, including those taken from donation boxes at four mosques and two temples, have been reclaimed. The thefts occurred overnight between September 20 and 21 in remote areas of Dachhan, according to a police spokesperson.

Following the theft reports, the police filed a case under appropriate legal statutes. A special investigation team was formed, leading to the dismantling of the theft ring and the apprehension of the trio. Stolen property and tools used in the crime have been seized from them, the spokesperson detailed.

