Trio Nabbed in Religious Sites Theft Spree in Kishtwar

Three individuals were arrested for their role in a series of thefts at religious sites in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. Stolen property from mosques and temples was recovered. The thefts occurred on September 20-21, and the police apprehended the suspects following a thorough investigation.

Updated: 12-10-2024 20:32 IST
Trio Nabbed in Religious Sites Theft Spree in Kishtwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested three individuals suspected of orchestrating a series of thefts at religious sites in the Kishtwar district. This development was confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The stolen items, including those taken from donation boxes at four mosques and two temples, have been reclaimed. The thefts occurred overnight between September 20 and 21 in remote areas of Dachhan, according to a police spokesperson.

Following the theft reports, the police filed a case under appropriate legal statutes. A special investigation team was formed, leading to the dismantling of the theft ring and the apprehension of the trio. Stolen property and tools used in the crime have been seized from them, the spokesperson detailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

