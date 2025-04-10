Underage Theft Ring Uncovered in Delhi's R.K. Puram
A minor was apprehended for stealing an expensive music system from a temple in R.K. Puram, Delhi. The suspect, a school dropout, is linked to other local thefts. CCTV footage helped identify him. Recovered items include the stolen sound system and tools. Efforts are on for his rehabilitation.
In a shocking case of juvenile delinquency, a minor has been caught for allegedly stealing an expensive music system from a temple located in southwest Delhi's R.K. Puram. Police identified the boy as a school dropout from Ambedkar Basti, who has reportedly fallen into bad company.
The case came to light after Ankit Jha, a priest from Mohammedpur village, lodged an online complaint on April 2 reporting the theft. An FIR was promptly registered at the R.K. Puram Police Station after which an investigation was launched.
Officers analyzed CCTV footage, revealing the minor in possession of the stolen music system. Upon apprehension, questioning revealed involvement in two other theft cases. Authorities recovered the sound system along with housebreaking tools, and efforts are being made to assess his background for rehabilitation.
