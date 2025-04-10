From Data Entry to Auto-Rickshaw Heists: A Tale of Desperation and Theft

A former IT company data entry operator turned auto-rickshaw thief has been apprehended in Thane, Maharashtra, after police identified him through tireless CCTV analysis.

Addicted to alcohol following his wife's departure, the commerce post-graduate funded his habit by stealing and operating rickshaws until their fuel was depleted, abandoning them afterward.

Authorities seized multiple stolen vehicles and significant cash, revealing the suspect's involvement through interrogation and previous offenses across Thane and Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)