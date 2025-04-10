From Data Entry to Auto-Rickshaw Heists: A Tale of Desperation and Theft
A former data entry operator and driver at Dubai airport, driven by liquor addiction and personal loss, resorted to stealing auto-rickshaws in Thane, Maharashtra. Using skills learned online, he operated the vehicles until fuel ran out, funding his addiction with fares. Police have seized stolen assets and arrested him.
A former IT company data entry operator turned auto-rickshaw thief has been apprehended in Thane, Maharashtra, after police identified him through tireless CCTV analysis.
Addicted to alcohol following his wife's departure, the commerce post-graduate funded his habit by stealing and operating rickshaws until their fuel was depleted, abandoning them afterward.
Authorities seized multiple stolen vehicles and significant cash, revealing the suspect's involvement through interrogation and previous offenses across Thane and Mumbai.
