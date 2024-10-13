Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Ignite

Israel escalates its conflict with Hezbollah by targeting new locations in northern Lebanon, resulting in multiple casualties and increased evacuations. The Israeli military reports significant damage and Hezbollah's use of ambulances for transporting fighters. The ongoing violence has displaced over 1.2 million people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 01:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel ordered further evacuations and launched strikes on new targets in northern Lebanon on Saturday. The Israeli offensive, aimed at the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, has resulted in numerous casualties, including at least five deaths and 15 injuries, according to security sources.

Hezbollah retaliated by firing hundreds of projectiles into Israel, prompting closures of certain areas in northern Israel. The Israeli military's evacuation orders affected residents of 23 southern Lebanese villages, reflecting the heightened tensions and ongoing military engagements.

As the conflict rages on, the humanitarian crisis deepens. The United Nations confirmed that over 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced, surpassing numbers seen in the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war. Despite ongoing violence, no immediate agreement for a ceasefire appears on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

