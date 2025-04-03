Left Menu

International Support Boosts Czech-Ukraine Artillery Supplies

The Czech Republic's initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition has been extended with new financial backing from Canada, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands, ensuring deliveries continue through September. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky announced this development ahead of a NATO meeting.

Updated: 03-04-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic's effort to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition has received a financial boost. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky announced on Thursday that contributions from Canada, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands will extend deliveries until September. These remarks were made during a briefing before a scheduled NATO meeting, as reported by Czech TV.

Lipavsky emphasized the significance of this support, underscoring the international backing for Ukraine in its ongoing defense efforts. The additional funding marks a crucial bolstering of the Czech-led initiative, which plays a pivotal role in providing essential military supplies to Ukraine.

This development comes at a critical time as Ukraine continues to confront numerous challenges. The renewed commitment from multiple nations not only solidifies the international community's stance but also provides strategic depth to the military cooperation within NATO frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

