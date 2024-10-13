Left Menu

Escalation and Evacuations: Israel Targets Lebanon Amidst Rising Tensions

Israel has intensified operations in Lebanon as tensions with Hezbollah rise, ordering evacuations and targeting new locations. The escalated conflict has resulted in numerous casualties and significant damage. The hostilities have displaced more people than the 2006 conflict, with continued international calls for safeguarding peacekeepers' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 04:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 04:13 IST
Escalation and Evacuations: Israel Targets Lebanon Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has escalated its military operations in Lebanon, ordering evacuations in response to intensified hostilities with the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah, amid casualties and significant regional turmoil.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces targeted a new location in northern Lebanon, leading to the death of at least 15 people and injuries to 37 others. Simultaneously, on Saturday, Hezbollah launched nearly 320 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel, propelling the region into further chaos.

The heightened conflict has forced approximately 1.2 million people from their homes, marking the most significant displacement since the conflict of 2006. The situation continues to attract international calls for restraint and safety assurances for U.N. peacekeepers stationed in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024