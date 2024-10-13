Escalation and Evacuations: Israel Targets Lebanon Amidst Rising Tensions

Israel has escalated its military operations in Lebanon, ordering evacuations in response to intensified hostilities with the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah, amid casualties and significant regional turmoil.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces targeted a new location in northern Lebanon, leading to the death of at least 15 people and injuries to 37 others. Simultaneously, on Saturday, Hezbollah launched nearly 320 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel, propelling the region into further chaos.

The heightened conflict has forced approximately 1.2 million people from their homes, marking the most significant displacement since the conflict of 2006. The situation continues to attract international calls for restraint and safety assurances for U.N. peacekeepers stationed in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)