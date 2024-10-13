Left Menu

UN Calls for Diplomatic Pathway Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies, with Israeli strikes in Lebanon injuring UN peacekeepers and displacing millions. As military operations escalate, international leaders call for diplomatic solutions. Tensions rise with further attacks in Syria and unresolved demands for a ceasefire from the United States and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 08:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah claimed on Sunday it was engaged with Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate the village of Ramiya in southern Lebanon. This ongoing conflict has resulted in the wounding of a third UN peacekeeper as tensions between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel escalate.

Heightened hostilities have shaken the peacekeepers' primary base in southern Lebanon, prompting international condemnation led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In a joint statement, France, Italy, and Spain criticized the Israeli attacks as 'unjustifiable'.

The Middle East remains tense, especially following an Iranian missile retaliation. As military actions continue, calls for cessation from the U.S. are denied by Israel, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

