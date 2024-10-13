UN Calls for Diplomatic Pathway Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Hezbollah claimed on Sunday it was engaged with Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate the village of Ramiya in southern Lebanon. This ongoing conflict has resulted in the wounding of a third UN peacekeeper as tensions between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel escalate.

Heightened hostilities have shaken the peacekeepers' primary base in southern Lebanon, prompting international condemnation led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In a joint statement, France, Italy, and Spain criticized the Israeli attacks as 'unjustifiable'.

The Middle East remains tense, especially following an Iranian missile retaliation. As military actions continue, calls for cessation from the U.S. are denied by Israel, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.

