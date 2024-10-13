UN Calls for Diplomatic Pathway Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies, with Israeli strikes in Lebanon injuring UN peacekeepers and displacing millions. As military operations escalate, international leaders call for diplomatic solutions. Tensions rise with further attacks in Syria and unresolved demands for a ceasefire from the United States and allies.
Hezbollah claimed on Sunday it was engaged with Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate the village of Ramiya in southern Lebanon. This ongoing conflict has resulted in the wounding of a third UN peacekeeper as tensions between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel escalate.
Heightened hostilities have shaken the peacekeepers' primary base in southern Lebanon, prompting international condemnation led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In a joint statement, France, Italy, and Spain criticized the Israeli attacks as 'unjustifiable'.
The Middle East remains tense, especially following an Iranian missile retaliation. As military actions continue, calls for cessation from the U.S. are denied by Israel, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- UNIFIL
- Antonio Guterres
- peacekeepers
- conflict
- Lebanon
- Gaza
- UN
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Israeli Strikes Level Hezbollah Headquarters, Escalating Lebanon Conflict
Security Forces Seize Major Arms Cache in Conflict-Ridden Manipur
Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah's Beirut Headquarters, Escalating Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Israel Mobilizes Reserve Soldiers Amidst Lebanon Unrest
Escalating Conflict: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Strongholds in Lebanon