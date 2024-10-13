Protest Over Police Recruitment Exam Controversy
Families of candidates in the 2021 police sub-inspector exam protested to prevent exam cancellation. A cabinet committee must decide following paper leak arrests. Protesters demand justice for innocent candidates, blaming the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. Over 800 were selected, with ongoing investigation by the Special Operations Group.
In a determined show of dissent, families of candidates who cleared the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam took to the streets at Shaheed Smarak on Sunday. Their demand was clear: do not cancel the results of the examination.
The protest comes as a cabinet committee of six ministers deliberates on the potential cancellation of the exam, after several arrests highlighted a scandal involving leaked test papers. The arrested include trainee sub-inspectors who had passed the contentious exam.
The protesters argued that innocent candidates should not suffer due to the malpractices of a few and pointed fingers at the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for the mishap. A total of 800 candidates were caught in the crossfire of claims and counterclaims, with the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police handling the investigation.
