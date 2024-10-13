Protest Over Police Recruitment Exam Controversy

In a determined show of dissent, families of candidates who cleared the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam took to the streets at Shaheed Smarak on Sunday. Their demand was clear: do not cancel the results of the examination.

The protest comes as a cabinet committee of six ministers deliberates on the potential cancellation of the exam, after several arrests highlighted a scandal involving leaked test papers. The arrested include trainee sub-inspectors who had passed the contentious exam.

The protesters argued that innocent candidates should not suffer due to the malpractices of a few and pointed fingers at the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for the mishap. A total of 800 candidates were caught in the crossfire of claims and counterclaims, with the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police handling the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)