Left Menu

Assam State Board Shaken by Class 11 Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Assam state board has canceled all remaining Class 11 examinations after reports of widespread question paper leaks. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed that the Mathematics paper was leaked in 18 schools, prompting an investigation and suspension of school affiliations. New exam schedules will be decided in an upcoming board meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:01 IST
Assam State Board Shaken by Class 11 Exam Paper Leak Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam state board has been hit by a major scandal as all Class 11 examinations scheduled between March 24-29 were abruptly canceled. This decision comes in the wake of widespread leaks of examination papers, as confirmed by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The initial breach involved the Higher Secondary first year Mathematics exam paper, which was leaked across 18 schools, including three government institutions. This occurrence forced authorities to cancel the examinations immediately and initiate a formal police complaint.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has suspended affiliations of 15 private schools implicated in the breach. Further detailed investigations are underway, and new examination dates will be deliberated in a board meeting scheduled for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025