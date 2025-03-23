Assam State Board Shaken by Class 11 Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Assam state board has been hit by a major scandal as all Class 11 examinations scheduled between March 24-29 were abruptly canceled. This decision comes in the wake of widespread leaks of examination papers, as confirmed by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The initial breach involved the Higher Secondary first year Mathematics exam paper, which was leaked across 18 schools, including three government institutions. This occurrence forced authorities to cancel the examinations immediately and initiate a formal police complaint.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has suspended affiliations of 15 private schools implicated in the breach. Further detailed investigations are underway, and new examination dates will be deliberated in a board meeting scheduled for Monday.

