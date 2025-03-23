Assam State Board Shaken by Class 11 Exam Paper Leak Scandal
The Assam state board has canceled all remaining Class 11 examinations after reports of widespread question paper leaks. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed that the Mathematics paper was leaked in 18 schools, prompting an investigation and suspension of school affiliations. New exam schedules will be decided in an upcoming board meeting.
- Country:
- India
The Assam state board has been hit by a major scandal as all Class 11 examinations scheduled between March 24-29 were abruptly canceled. This decision comes in the wake of widespread leaks of examination papers, as confirmed by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.
The initial breach involved the Higher Secondary first year Mathematics exam paper, which was leaked across 18 schools, including three government institutions. This occurrence forced authorities to cancel the examinations immediately and initiate a formal police complaint.
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has suspended affiliations of 15 private schools implicated in the breach. Further detailed investigations are underway, and new examination dates will be deliberated in a board meeting scheduled for Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- examination
- paper leak
- Class 11
- education
- school
- ASSEB
- Ranoj Pegu
- cancellation
- investigation
ALSO READ
Empowering Girls: Sangini Initiative Transforms Menstrual Hygiene in Rural Schools
Trailblazing Institute Launches in Mumbai: Bhavan’s MSEED Set to Revolutionize Event & Design Education
Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Criticizes Government Over Women's and Education Policies
Centennial Pedals: St Edward's School Celebrates Legacy Through Cycle Rally
Infrastructure Alert: 765 Unsafe School Buildings and Bridges Under Repair