BJP Supports Junior Doctors' Agitation After RG Kar Tragedy

The West Bengal BJP supports junior doctors protesting against the government's failure to ensure safety at medical facilities following the RG Kar rape-murder case. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee for not fulfilling promises for improved workplace security. Doctors continue their 'fast-unto-death' protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:02 IST
The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has voiced strong support for the ongoing agitation by junior doctors in the state. This follows the horrific rape and murder incident involving a woman at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Three doctors participating in a 'fast-unto-death' protest have been hospitalized as their health deteriorates. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar accused the state government of failing to uphold promises made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding workplace security for medical professionals.

Majumdar declared the doctors' demands as legitimate, urging BJP members and the public to back the protest, while emphasizing the importance of apolitical support. The ongoing protest seeks justice for the victim and calls for better security measures in medical establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

