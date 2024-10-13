Violent Clash Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Village

A violent clash between two community groups left five people injured in Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. The altercation unfolded in Panwadi village, about 15 km from the district's main center, according to local police.

The conflict involved the Banjara and Patidar communities, escalating from a dispute that began three days earlier. Witnesses reported gunfire and physical attacks using sticks during the confrontation.

Authorities confirmed that the injured are receiving care at the district hospital. The local police have registered a case and are actively pursuing an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)