Violent Clash Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Village

Five individuals were injured during a violent confrontation between Banjara and Patidar groups in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district. The clash, occurring in Panwadi village, involved gunfire and physical attacks. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A violent clash between two community groups left five people injured in Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. The altercation unfolded in Panwadi village, about 15 km from the district's main center, according to local police.

The conflict involved the Banjara and Patidar communities, escalating from a dispute that began three days earlier. Witnesses reported gunfire and physical attacks using sticks during the confrontation.

Authorities confirmed that the injured are receiving care at the district hospital. The local police have registered a case and are actively pursuing an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

