Violent Clash Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Village
Five individuals were injured during a violent confrontation between Banjara and Patidar groups in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district. The clash, occurring in Panwadi village, involved gunfire and physical attacks. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent clash between two community groups left five people injured in Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. The altercation unfolded in Panwadi village, about 15 km from the district's main center, according to local police.
The conflict involved the Banjara and Patidar communities, escalating from a dispute that began three days earlier. Witnesses reported gunfire and physical attacks using sticks during the confrontation.
Authorities confirmed that the injured are receiving care at the district hospital. The local police have registered a case and are actively pursuing an investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Shajapur
- Panwadi village
- Banjara
- Patidar
- clash
- gunfire
- integration
- community
- violence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis' Challenging Belgian Visit: The Clash of Faith and Reform
Clash in Kathua: Security Forces Target Foreign Terrorists
Kumaraswamy and ADGP Sekhar Clash Over Mining Case Allegations
Clashes Erupt in Karachi During Protest Over Nasrallah's Death
Ireland Triumphs Over South Africa in Thrilling T20I Clash