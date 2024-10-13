Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Unmasked: AMU Professor Falls Victim to 'Digital Arrest'

A retired AMU professor was defrauded of over Rs 75 lakhs by criminals posing as Enforcement Directorate officials, placing her under 'digital arrest' for 10 days. An FIR was filed, revealing funds routed through 21 accounts. Police intervention blocked Rs 13 lakh. The new cyber fraud tactic threatens arrest for alleged money laundering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A retired Aligarh Muslim University professor became the latest victim of a new cyber fraud, losing over Rs 75 lakhs to scammers. These fraudsters, impersonating Enforcement Directorate officials, kept her under a 'digital arrest' for 10 days, police announced on Sunday.

Following the filing of an FIR by the victim, Qamar Jahan, authorities promptly alerted relevant banks. In their scheme, the scammers diverted the stolen funds through 21 bank accounts, though quick police action managed to block transactions totaling Rs 13 lakh. Cyber police inspector VD Panday, leading the investigation, explained that the victim was pressured to pay substantial sums to evade a purported arrest.

This novel cyber fraud involves criminals pretending to be police and coercing victims over video calls with threats of arrest, citing false drug or money laundering cases. Jahan, contacted on September 28, complied with demands totaling over Rs 75 lakh but suspected foul play and reported the case. To counteract these incidents, the police have issued warnings clarifying that 'digital arrest' is not a legitimate procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

