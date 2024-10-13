Tensions Escalate: Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Positions in Kursk

Russian glide bombs have reportedly targeted a concentration of Ukrainian troops near the border of Russia's western Kursk region, according to a statement by the Russian defence ministry on Sunday.

The ministry described the attack as directed against a 'strongpoint and concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel,' with a Russian Su-34 warplane delivering the bombs. However, Reuters could not independently confirm the strike, and the ministry didn't provide further impact details.

In early August, Ukraine surprised Moscow by breaching the Kursk region's border—the first invasion of Russian sovereign territory since WWII. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed control over 1,300 square kilometers of Kursk, including 100 settlements.

