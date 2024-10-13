Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Positions in Kursk

Russian glide bombs targeted Ukrainian troops near the Kursk border, the Russian defence ministry claims. The attack signifies the ongoing conflict, which started with Ukraine's border breach into the Kursk region in August. The battle's outcome may influence future peace talks due to strategic territorial advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian glide bombs have reportedly targeted a concentration of Ukrainian troops near the border of Russia's western Kursk region, according to a statement by the Russian defence ministry on Sunday.

The ministry described the attack as directed against a 'strongpoint and concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel,' with a Russian Su-34 warplane delivering the bombs. However, Reuters could not independently confirm the strike, and the ministry didn't provide further impact details.

In early August, Ukraine surprised Moscow by breaching the Kursk region's border—the first invasion of Russian sovereign territory since WWII. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed control over 1,300 square kilometers of Kursk, including 100 settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

