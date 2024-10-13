Eminent Support for West Bengal Junior Doctors' Rights
Eminent personalities have urged West Bengal's Chief Minister to address junior doctors' demands to end their strike, prompted by the alleged murder of a colleague. The doctors seek improved workplace security and other reforms, while civil society advocates for a resolution. With public support, dialogues continue.
- Country:
- India
Prominent figures have called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the grievances of junior doctors with urgency. This plea aims to end their hunger strike initiated over demands for better workplace security and justice for a colleague's alleged murder.
In an open letter, thirty influential personalities, from filmmakers to social activists, urged the doctors to trust the civil society's initiatives and suspend their strike. Despite acknowledging some demands, the state government has yet to implement effective measures, prompting further agitation.
The situation arose after the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College. The junior doctors' demands include a referral system, task forces for essential facilities, and the removal of state Health Secretary N S Nigam. With the CBI now involved, the call for justice continues.
