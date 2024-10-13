Left Menu

Revolutionary Judicial Complex Inaugurated by Justice Surya Kant

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant inaugurated a new multi-storey judicial complex in Una district, emphasizing the importance of digital technology in court proceedings. Initially laid in 2019, this complex symbolizes a significant step towards enhanced judicial infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. Other judges also praised the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:46 IST
  • India

In a major advancement for Himachal Pradesh's judicial infrastructure, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant inaugurated a state-of-the-art multi-storey judicial complex in Una district on Sunday. The complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 17.16 crore, features six court rooms, two bar rooms, and a library, with special provisions for citizens' convenience.

Justice Surya Kant, who laid the complex's foundation in 2019 as the then-chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, highlighted the pivotal role of digital technology in modernizing court procedures. 'Virtual hearings have erased geographical barriers, facilitating easier access to justice,' he stated, while acknowledging the learning opportunity for district court lawyers.

Hailing the complex as a revolutionary stride in the state's judicial development, he urged for more such initiatives and advocated a compassionate approach to those approaching the courts. Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and administrative judge Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua were also in attendance, applauding the dedicated work culture of Himachal's judicial community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

