Women's Delegation Faces Inaction Over Harassment Claims

A women's delegation led by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla protested outside Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence, demanding action against a medical superintendent accused of harassing a female doctor. Despite a prior notice, the delegation wasn't received, prompting criticism of the authorities' lack of response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:53 IST
A women's delegation, led by AAP Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, assembled outside Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence in Delhi on Sunday. They demanded action against a medical superintendent accused of sexual harassment by a female doctor.

Despite notifying the LG's office ahead of time, the delegation was not granted an audience. The protest raised questions about the authorities' responsiveness to harassment complaints.

The AAP accuses the government of ignoring the doctor's year-old complaint and responding instead by transferring her, which the party views as further victimization. The refusal to engage with the protestors has sparked widespread criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

