Women's Delegation Faces Inaction Over Harassment Claims

A women's delegation, led by AAP Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, assembled outside Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence in Delhi on Sunday. They demanded action against a medical superintendent accused of sexual harassment by a female doctor.

Despite notifying the LG's office ahead of time, the delegation was not granted an audience. The protest raised questions about the authorities' responsiveness to harassment complaints.

The AAP accuses the government of ignoring the doctor's year-old complaint and responding instead by transferring her, which the party views as further victimization. The refusal to engage with the protestors has sparked widespread criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)