US Court Dismisses Complaint Delivery to NSA Ajit Doval

A US court has refuted Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's assertions that he served legal documents to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during a diplomatic visit to Washington in February.

The court highlighted that the delivery was not executed through any official channel, as mandated, due to security constraints and actions at Blair House, where Doval was staying with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite multiple attempts by Pannun's team to pass the document through Secret Service checkpoints, they were thwarted. Pannun has also filed a civil lawsuit against Doval and Nikhil Gupta, accused of conspiring to harm him in the US.

