US Court Dismisses Complaint Delivery to NSA Ajit Doval

A US court has dismissed claims made by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun that legal documents were served to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit to Washington. Despite claims of service by Pannun’s hired personnel, the court confirmed no delivery occurred as per legal requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:17 IST
A US court has refuted Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's assertions that he served legal documents to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during a diplomatic visit to Washington in February.

The court highlighted that the delivery was not executed through any official channel, as mandated, due to security constraints and actions at Blair House, where Doval was staying with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite multiple attempts by Pannun's team to pass the document through Secret Service checkpoints, they were thwarted. Pannun has also filed a civil lawsuit against Doval and Nikhil Gupta, accused of conspiring to harm him in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

