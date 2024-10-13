Escalation in Southern Lebanon: UN Accuses Israel of Violations

The United Nations has accused Israel of breaching international law after Israeli tanks forced entry into a peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon. This marks the latest in a series of alleged Israeli violations in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the UN to evacuate its peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, from areas he claims are strongholds for Hezbollah. The UN reports more violations, citing Israeli tanks destroying the main gate of a peacekeeping base and clouds of smoke affecting UN personnel.

European nations, including Italy, France, and Spain, have criticized Israel's actions, threatening the safety of peacekeepers in the multi-national force. UN peacekeepers remain at risk amidst escalating tensions and calls for explanation from the Israeli Defense Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)