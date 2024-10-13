Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Drones Cause Conflict at Korean Border

Tensions between North and South Korea are escalating over accusations of drones crossing the border. North Korea, citing security threats, has put its artillery units on alert. The incident underscores ongoing tensions, worsened by activists sending leaflets and aid parcels into the North.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions at the Korean border, North Korea has ordered its artillery units to be ready to fire. This action follows accusations of South Korean drones violating North Korean airspace, as reported by state media on Sunday.

Activists and defectors in South Korea have been sending aid parcels and leaflets critical of Kim Jong Un into North Korea, a move that Pyongyang alleges is backed by the South Korean military. In response, North Korea has sent balloons with trash over the border into the South.

The North's defense ministry, quoted by KCNA, indicated a strong possibility of more drone incursions, escalating tensions further. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a warning of potential disaster, blaming Seoul's military for any failure to prevent such incursions.

