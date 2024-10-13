Tensions Escalate as Drones Cause Conflict at Korean Border

Amid rising tensions at the Korean border, North Korea has ordered its artillery units to be ready to fire. This action follows accusations of South Korean drones violating North Korean airspace, as reported by state media on Sunday.

Activists and defectors in South Korea have been sending aid parcels and leaflets critical of Kim Jong Un into North Korea, a move that Pyongyang alleges is backed by the South Korean military. In response, North Korea has sent balloons with trash over the border into the South.

The North's defense ministry, quoted by KCNA, indicated a strong possibility of more drone incursions, escalating tensions further. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a warning of potential disaster, blaming Seoul's military for any failure to prevent such incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)