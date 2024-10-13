Left Menu

Hindutva Activists Welcome Accused in Gauri Lankesh Case

The key individuals accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder received a warm welcome from Hindutva activists upon their return to their hometown. Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave, along with six others, were released on bail after spending over six years in prison for the 2017 murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:10 IST
Hindutva Activists Welcome Accused in Gauri Lankesh Case
Gauri Lankesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the accused in the high-profile Gauri Lankesh murder case received a hero's welcome in their hometown. The event, held by Hindutva activists, has sparked discussions across the nation.

Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave, along with several others, were granted bail by a trial court and subsequently released from jail. Their return was celebrated with fanfare, involving saffron shawls and garlands.

The murder of Gauri Lankesh, known for her strong editorial stance, had shocked the country. The recent welcome for the accused brings renewed attention to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024