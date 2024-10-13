Hindutva Activists Welcome Accused in Gauri Lankesh Case
The key individuals accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder received a warm welcome from Hindutva activists upon their return to their hometown. Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave, along with six others, were released on bail after spending over six years in prison for the 2017 murder.
In a significant development, the accused in the high-profile Gauri Lankesh murder case received a hero's welcome in their hometown. The event, held by Hindutva activists, has sparked discussions across the nation.
Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave, along with several others, were granted bail by a trial court and subsequently released from jail. Their return was celebrated with fanfare, involving saffron shawls and garlands.
The murder of Gauri Lankesh, known for her strong editorial stance, had shocked the country. The recent welcome for the accused brings renewed attention to the case.
