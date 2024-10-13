Hezbollah's Drone Assault on Israeli Camp

Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon, declared it conducted a drone assault on an Israeli defense camp located in Binyamina, a town in northern Israel, on Sunday. The attack involved a 'swarm of drones' targeting the Golani Brigade camp.

According to reports from Israeli media, about 40 individuals were injured during the attack, highlighting the severity of the incident.

This act represents a notable escalation in the ongoing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, raising concerns over regional stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)