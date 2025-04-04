Sports Highlights: Deals, Injuries, and Milestones

In a significant move for the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension worth up to $85.5 million, with $66.5 million guaranteed. This news, reported by various media outlets, marks a crucial step for the team's strategy going forward.

Italy's Alpine skiing star Federica Brignone faces a setback after sustaining multiple leg fractures and an ACL rupture at the Italian Championships. Her injuries put Italy's chances for Olympic success next year in jeopardy, following her remarkable triumph in the World Cup skiing crown.

In a thrilling tennis encounter, Russia's Anna Kalinskaya defeated second-seed Madison Keys at the Charleston Open. In baseball, Aaron Judge's milestone home run bolstered the New York Yankees' victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, highlighting another action-packed day in sports.

