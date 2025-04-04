Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Deals, Injuries, and Milestones

A roundup of recent sports news includes NFL deals, a skiing injury, tennis upsets, and baseball milestones. Geno Smith secures a lucrative contract with the Raiders, while skier Federica Brignone's injury casts doubt on Italy's Olympic hopes. In other headlines, Aaron Judge's home run aids the Yankees' win.

Updated: 04-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:29 IST
Sports Highlights: Deals, Injuries, and Milestones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension worth up to $85.5 million, with $66.5 million guaranteed. This news, reported by various media outlets, marks a crucial step for the team's strategy going forward.

Italy's Alpine skiing star Federica Brignone faces a setback after sustaining multiple leg fractures and an ACL rupture at the Italian Championships. Her injuries put Italy's chances for Olympic success next year in jeopardy, following her remarkable triumph in the World Cup skiing crown.

In a thrilling tennis encounter, Russia's Anna Kalinskaya defeated second-seed Madison Keys at the Charleston Open. In baseball, Aaron Judge's milestone home run bolstered the New York Yankees' victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, highlighting another action-packed day in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

