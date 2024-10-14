Left Menu

Security Breach Near Trump's Rally: Averted Assassination Plot?

A man was arrested at a checkpoint near Donald Trump's California rally for possessing firearms, fake license plate, and multiple passports. Believed to have foiled an assassination attempt, the suspect was released on bail. A federal investigation is ongoing while Trump's safety remained unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 05:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 05:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A man was arrested near Donald Trump's rally in California after being found with loaded firearms, fake license plate, and multiple passports, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. The arrest is believed to have thwarted a potential assassination attempt, though such claims are speculative at this stage.

Vem Miller, a 49-year-old from Las Vegas, was stopped by deputies and taken into custody without incident. Despite being released on $5,000 bail, federal investigations are in progress. Sheriff Bianco emphasized that the incident did not compromise the safety of Trump or rally attendees.

Past attempts on Trump's life have led to scrutiny over Secret Service measures. The latest incident highlights continuing security concerns as federal authorities deepen their investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

