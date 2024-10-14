Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

In a strong statement made on Monday, Taiwan's government labeled China's recent military drills near the island as 'blatant provocations' that pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

This declaration came amid heightened tensions, as China continues to exert political, military, and economic pressure on Taiwan. Despite these challenges, the Taiwanese Mainland Affairs Council made it clear that the island will not yield to China's aggressive tactics.

The Council's statement underscores Taiwan's unwavering stance and determination to remain resilient in the face of mounting threats from its powerful neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)