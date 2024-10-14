Tensions Escalate: China's Latest War Games near Taiwan
China's military has commenced new war games around Taiwan, perceived as a warning to Taiwan's independence efforts, drawing criticism from Taipei and Washington. The exercises, involving air and sea patrols, highlight strained China-Taiwan relations amidst calls for restraint and peaceful dialogue from involved parties.
China's military launched fresh war games near Taiwan this Monday as a warning to the 'separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces,' stirring condemnation from Taipei and the U.S. governments. Taiwan, self-ruled and democratically governed, remains vigilant following President Lai Ching-te's national day speech last week, which Beijing criticized.
The Eastern Theatre Command of China's military announced the 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills are taking place around the Taiwan Strait, with operations extended north, south, and east of Taiwan. The command described the drills as a necessary operation for safeguarding Chinese sovereignty, aiming at Taiwan's perceived independence efforts.
In Washington, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing that Beijing should exercise restraint to preserve regional peace. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Coast Guard and defense forces remain poised, although life on the island, including stock market activities, proceeds without major disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Austrian Election: Far-Right Party Aims for Historic Win Amid EU Tensions
Regional Tensions Escalate After Hezbollah Leader's Death
Tragic Attack on Punjab Labourers: Balochistan Separation Tensions Rise
French Foreign Minister's Lebanon Visit Amid Rising Tensions
China Urges Israel to De-escalate Tensions in West Asia