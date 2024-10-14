Tensions Escalate: China's Latest War Games near Taiwan

China's military launched fresh war games near Taiwan this Monday as a warning to the 'separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces,' stirring condemnation from Taipei and the U.S. governments. Taiwan, self-ruled and democratically governed, remains vigilant following President Lai Ching-te's national day speech last week, which Beijing criticized.

The Eastern Theatre Command of China's military announced the 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills are taking place around the Taiwan Strait, with operations extended north, south, and east of Taiwan. The command described the drills as a necessary operation for safeguarding Chinese sovereignty, aiming at Taiwan's perceived independence efforts.

In Washington, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing that Beijing should exercise restraint to preserve regional peace. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Coast Guard and defense forces remain poised, although life on the island, including stock market activities, proceeds without major disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)