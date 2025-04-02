Tensions Escalate as China Launches Military Exercises Near Taiwan
Taiwan's defense ministry reported the presence of 76 Chinese military aircraft and 15 ships operating near Taiwan within 24 hours. China has initiated the latest military exercises around the island, escalating regional tensions.
Taiwan's defense ministry has disclosed that in the past 24 hours, they have detected 76 Chinese military aircraft and 15 naval vessels conducting operations in the vicinity of Taiwan. This development signals an uptick in military activities in the region.
The maneuvers coincide with Beijing's initiation of a new series of war games near the island. These exercises mark the latest attempt by China to exert pressure on Taiwan, a move that has drawn international attention amid ongoing tensions.
The increased military presence underscores the fragile state of cross-strait relations, raising concerns about potential escalation in an already volatile geopolitical landscape.
