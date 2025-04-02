Left Menu

China's 'Strait Thunder-2025A' Military Drills Intensify Tensions

China initiated 'Strait Thunder-2025A' military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, focusing on identification, warning, and interception strategies, according to Eastern Theatre Command reports. This move underscores the ongoing geopolitical tension in the region.

China's military launched extensive drills known as 'Strait Thunder-2025A' on Wednesday across the middle and southern regions of the Taiwan Strait.

These exercises, distinct from those held on Tuesday, emphasize identifying and verifying subjects, as well as warning, expelling, intercepting, and detaining operations.

The maneuvers are seen as a clear statement of China's strategic intent amid the region's growing tensions.

