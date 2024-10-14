Taiwan Tensions: Sanctions on Prominent Figures for Independence Movements

The Taiwan Affairs Office in China announced plans to impose sanctions on Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen and businessman Robert Tsao. Accusations have been levied against them for alleged criminal activities and advocating for Taiwan independence.

The statement specifically pinpointed their involvement with the 'Black Bear Academy,' an organization providing civilian defense training programs. This initiative is said to be aimed at bolstering Taiwan's defenses amid ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan.

The Chinese authority claims that such activities incite separatism, potentially endangering the delicate cross-straits relations, and have vowed to take punitive actions against the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)