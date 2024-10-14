Taiwan Tensions: Sanctions on Prominent Figures for Independence Movements
China's Taiwan Affairs Office has announced sanctions against Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen and businessman Robert Tsao. They are accused of inciting separatism through activities linked to the 'Black Bear Academy,' which offers civilian defense training aiming to boost Taiwan's defenses amidst rising cross-strait tensions.
The Taiwan Affairs Office in China announced plans to impose sanctions on Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen and businessman Robert Tsao.
The statement specifically pinpointed their involvement with the 'Black Bear Academy,' an organization providing civilian defense training programs. This initiative is said to be aimed at bolstering Taiwan's defenses amid ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan.
The Chinese authority claims that such activities incite separatism, potentially endangering the delicate cross-straits relations, and have vowed to take punitive actions against the individuals involved.
