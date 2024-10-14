Left Menu

Taiwan Tensions: Sanctions on Prominent Figures for Independence Movements

China's Taiwan Affairs Office has announced sanctions against Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen and businessman Robert Tsao. They are accused of inciting separatism through activities linked to the 'Black Bear Academy,' which offers civilian defense training aiming to boost Taiwan's defenses amidst rising cross-strait tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:00 IST
Taiwan Tensions: Sanctions on Prominent Figures for Independence Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Taiwan Affairs Office in China announced plans to impose sanctions on Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen and businessman Robert Tsao. Accusations have been levied against them for alleged criminal activities and advocating for Taiwan independence.

The statement specifically pinpointed their involvement with the 'Black Bear Academy,' an organization providing civilian defense training programs. This initiative is said to be aimed at bolstering Taiwan's defenses amid ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan.

The Chinese authority claims that such activities incite separatism, potentially endangering the delicate cross-straits relations, and have vowed to take punitive actions against the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024