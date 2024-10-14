Left Menu

Heightened Security in Islamabad for Chinese Premier's Visit Amid SCO Summit

Islamabad is under tight security as Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits for a bilateral meeting and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. A three-day public holiday was declared, with increased police presence. This comes amid heightened tensions following protests called by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and recent attacks on Chinese nationals.

Updated: 14-10-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:30 IST
Imran Khan
  • Pakistan

Islamabad is experiencing a heightened security presence as it prepares for the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The premier is visiting for a bilateral meeting and to participate in a heads-of-government gathering at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit this week. In response, the government declared a three-day public holiday, closing schools and businesses while deploying large contingents of police and paramilitary forces.

With the threat alert high, particularly following recent violence that left two Chinese engineers dead, Pakistan army troops have taken charge of securing the capital's Red Zone. This area hosts various meetings and includes key government and diplomatic sites. Tensions are further exacerbated by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for protests, aiming to press for his release amidst ongoing clashes between his supporters and security forces.

This visit marks the 23rd SCO meeting, involving nine member countries including China, India, Iran, and Russia. Li's visit, set from Monday to Thursday, focuses on strengthening economic and trade ties, notably spearheaded by the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The premier is expected to inaugurate the Gwadar International Airport in Balochistan, funded under the CPEC initiative, which forms a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

