Political Storm in Jharkhand: ED Raids Stir Controversy Amidst Jal Jeevan Mission Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted sweeping raids on Monday across more than 20 locations in Ranchi and Chaibasa, Jharkhand, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation tied to the Jal Jeevan Mission's implementation. Official sources reported that several government offices and private properties were scrutinized in the operation.

Focus fell on premises linked to IAS officer Manish Ranjan, a secretary in the Land, Road and Building department, and associates of Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, the state's drinking water and sanitation minister. Thakur has accused the ED of politically driven actions, alleging the raids were designed to pressure him into joining the BJP.

Thakur demanded full disclosure from the agency about any recoveries made during the raids, emphasizing public accountability. With elections looming and tension mounting, Jharkhand's political landscape faces charged dynamics, echoing previous probes like that in Rajasthan during Congress rule.

