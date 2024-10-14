UN Chief Urges Open Borders for Refugees

The head of the U.N. refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, has called on nations to remove measures that prevent refugees and migrants from crossing borders, citing their ineffectiveness and occasional illegality.

Grandi made these remarks at the UNHCR's annual meeting in Geneva, attended by over 100 diplomats and ministers, highlighting the staggering number of 123 million displaced people worldwide.

He emphasized the need for global leaders to address the root causes driving people from their homes, rather than concentrating solely on border control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)