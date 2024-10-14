UN Chief Urges Open Borders for Refugees
The head of the U.N. refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, urged countries to drop measures blocking refugees and migrants at borders. Addressing diplomats in Geneva, Grandi highlighted the unprecedented 123 million displaced people globally and urged leaders to focus on root causes rather than border control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:38 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The head of the U.N. refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, has called on nations to remove measures that prevent refugees and migrants from crossing borders, citing their ineffectiveness and occasional illegality.
Grandi made these remarks at the UNHCR's annual meeting in Geneva, attended by over 100 diplomats and ministers, highlighting the staggering number of 123 million displaced people worldwide.
He emphasized the need for global leaders to address the root causes driving people from their homes, rather than concentrating solely on border control measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Renewed Search for Missing Migrants Off Spanish Coast
Tragedy in the Canary Islands: Hopes Dwindle for Missing Migrants
Canary Islands Tragedy: Hopes Fade for 48 Missing Migrants
Search for Missing Migrants after Tragic Boat Sinking Near Canary Islands
Tragedy in the Mediterranean: 12 Migrants Found Dead Off Tunisia's Coast