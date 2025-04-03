Left Menu

Tragic Voyage: Migrants' Fateful Journey to Lesbos

Four migrant bodies were recovered from a sinking boat near Lesbos, Greece, while 23 others were rescued by the coastguard. The island is a major entry point to Europe for Middle Eastern, African, and Asian refugees. Rescue operations and the boat's initial passenger count remain uncertain.

  • Greece

In a tragic incident near the Greek island of Lesbos, the bodies of four migrants, including two women, a boy, and a girl, were recovered from a sinking boat. The coastguard rescued 23 survivors and continues search operations.

Lesbos, a gateway to Europe, sees a significant influx of migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. In 2015, nearly 1 million arrived, while last year alone saw about 54,000 migrants entering Greece.

This incident underscores ongoing challenges faced by refugees risking perilous sea journeys to reach European shores. The actual number of those on the ill-fated vessel remains uncertain, as the rescue mission persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

