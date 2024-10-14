Left Menu

Tragic Dog Attack Highlights Stray Dog Menace in Kashmir

An eight-year-old girl named Zobia Gulzar from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, was fatally mauled by stray dogs. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries. The incident underscores the growing stray dog problem in Kashmir, exacerbated by a ban on culling stray dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl has tragically died after being mauled by stray dogs in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials have reported.

Zobia Gulzar, who resided in the Beighpora area of Awantipora, was attacked near her home. Although she was swiftly taken to a local hospital, severe injuries necessitated her transfer to a larger facility, where she later succumbed.

The incident sheds light on the rising issue of stray dogs in Kashmir, a problem worsened by the prohibition on culling these animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

