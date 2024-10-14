Left Menu

Tragic Death in Village Clash Over Firecrackers

In Shergarh, a village altercation over bursting firecrackers resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man. Police have identified four suspects, including a father and his three sons, who remain at large. The clash intensified with stone pelting and sticks, leading to the fatal encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:56 IST
Tragic Death in Village Clash Over Firecrackers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A village in Shergarh witnessed a fatal clash over the bursting of firecrackers, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old man, police reported on Monday.

The authorities have filed charges against four individuals – a man and his three sons – and are actively pursuing them.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen, the conflict erupted on Sunday night in Sehi village, escalating into stone pelting and stick assaults between the parties. One victim, Sanju, was severely beaten and succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024