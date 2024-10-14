Tragic Death in Village Clash Over Firecrackers

A village in Shergarh witnessed a fatal clash over the bursting of firecrackers, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old man, police reported on Monday.

The authorities have filed charges against four individuals – a man and his three sons – and are actively pursuing them.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen, the conflict erupted on Sunday night in Sehi village, escalating into stone pelting and stick assaults between the parties. One victim, Sanju, was severely beaten and succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)