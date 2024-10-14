Beny Steinmetz: Legal Battles Ensue Amidst Arrest Drama
Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz was detained in Greece on a Romanian arrest warrant yet freed with a travel ban. Greek courts previously denied extradition to Romania over criminal organization charges. Steinmetz’s legal team disputes the allegations, citing rulings in Greece, Cyprus, and Italy against extradition.
Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz finds himself embroiled in a legal battle as he is detained in Greece following an arrest warrant issued by Romania. The order aligns with accusations of Steinmetz's alleged involvement in a criminal organization.
Although released on bail, Steinmetz remains in Greece under a travel ban awaiting a judicial decision, his situation a testament to the complex international legal dynamics at play. Previously, Greek authorities had ruled against his extradition.
Steinmetz's legal advisors argue the charges are baseless, pointing to past court decisions in Greece, Cyprus, and Italy rejecting Romania's extradition requests. His lawyer asserts that overturning these decisions undermines the rule of law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
