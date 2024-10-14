French Scholar Sentenced in Moscow for Espionage
A Russian court sentenced French citizen Laurent Vinatier to three years in prison for gathering military information. Vinatier admitted guilt and sought clemency. His arrest occurred amid rising tensions between Russia and France, and highlights increased espionage-related detentions under Russia's politicized legal framework.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian court on Monday sentenced French national Laurent Vinatier to a three-year prison term for espionage. The French citizen was found guilty of collecting military information in Moscow, a charge he had admitted to earlier, which led to a swift trial.
During the proceedings, Vinatier, a political scholar, expressed remorse and asked for leniency, citing the impact on his family. His legal team requested a fine instead of imprisonment, emphasizing his academic work on Russia which they argued was favorable.
The case highlights the increasing frequency of espionage-related arrests in the current climate, following Russia's military actions in Ukraine, and underscores the contentious Russia-France relations amid President Macron's military comments about Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Approves $567M in Defense Aid for Taiwan Amid Rising China Tensions
Asia Markets Waver Amid Middle East Tensions and Chinese Stimulus
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 17 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions
Iran Vows Retaliation Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah
Mark Rutte's NATO Leadership: Upholding Unity Amid Global Tensions