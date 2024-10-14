French Scholar Sentenced in Moscow for Espionage

A Russian court on Monday sentenced French national Laurent Vinatier to a three-year prison term for espionage. The French citizen was found guilty of collecting military information in Moscow, a charge he had admitted to earlier, which led to a swift trial.

During the proceedings, Vinatier, a political scholar, expressed remorse and asked for leniency, citing the impact on his family. His legal team requested a fine instead of imprisonment, emphasizing his academic work on Russia which they argued was favorable.

The case highlights the increasing frequency of espionage-related arrests in the current climate, following Russia's military actions in Ukraine, and underscores the contentious Russia-France relations amid President Macron's military comments about Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)