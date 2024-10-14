Left Menu

French Scholar Sentenced in Moscow for Espionage

A Russian court sentenced French citizen Laurent Vinatier to three years in prison for gathering military information. Vinatier admitted guilt and sought clemency. His arrest occurred amid rising tensions between Russia and France, and highlights increased espionage-related detentions under Russia's politicized legal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:14 IST
French Scholar Sentenced in Moscow for Espionage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court on Monday sentenced French national Laurent Vinatier to a three-year prison term for espionage. The French citizen was found guilty of collecting military information in Moscow, a charge he had admitted to earlier, which led to a swift trial.

During the proceedings, Vinatier, a political scholar, expressed remorse and asked for leniency, citing the impact on his family. His legal team requested a fine instead of imprisonment, emphasizing his academic work on Russia which they argued was favorable.

The case highlights the increasing frequency of espionage-related arrests in the current climate, following Russia's military actions in Ukraine, and underscores the contentious Russia-France relations amid President Macron's military comments about Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024