EU Sanctions Target Iranian Ballistic Missile Transfers to Russia

The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on seven individuals and seven organizations tied to Iranian transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia, escalating international tensions over Iran's military dealings.

Among those sanctioned are Iran Air, Saha Airlines, Mahan Air, and Iran's Deputy Defence Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari. The EU's move follows similar actions by the United States, which claimed intelligence supporting the missile transfers during the Ukraine conflict.

Sanctioned parties face asset freezes and travel bans within the EU, targeting those in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and leadership of Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries and Aerospace Industries Organization. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commended the EU's sanctions, citing international law violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)