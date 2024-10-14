Left Menu

EU Sanctions Target Iranian Ballistic Missile Transfers to Russia

The European Union has enacted sanctions on seven individuals and organizations, including airline Iran Air, linked to Iranian ballistic missile transfers to Russia. The sanctions comprise asset freezes and travel bans, affecting officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and Iranian aerospace entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:28 IST
EU Sanctions Target Iranian Ballistic Missile Transfers to Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on seven individuals and seven organizations tied to Iranian transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia, escalating international tensions over Iran's military dealings.

Among those sanctioned are Iran Air, Saha Airlines, Mahan Air, and Iran's Deputy Defence Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari. The EU's move follows similar actions by the United States, which claimed intelligence supporting the missile transfers during the Ukraine conflict.

Sanctioned parties face asset freezes and travel bans within the EU, targeting those in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and leadership of Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries and Aerospace Industries Organization. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commended the EU's sanctions, citing international law violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

