Left Menu

Jharkhand Boosts Financial Aid for Women Under JMMSY Ahead of Elections

The Jharkhand cabinet has approved an increase in financial aid for women under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 annually. This move, which requires Election Commission approval, is timed as the state assembly's term nears its end in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:29 IST
Jharkhand Boosts Financial Aid for Women Under JMMSY Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Jharkhand cabinet sanctioned a significant hike in financial assistance for women. Under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, the aid was increased to Rs 30,000 annually, up from the previous Rs 12,000. This decision, pending Election Commission approval, aims to impact the approximately 50 lakh beneficiaries throughout the state.

The cabinet's resolution comes just a week after the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sought permission from the Election Commission to implement the scheme, with the current assembly term set to conclude in January 2025. If effectuated, the measure will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 9,000 crore.

Chief Minister Soren emphasized the focus on implementation rather than mere announcements, dismissing opposition claims of conspiracy. Meanwhile, the BJP proposes to offer Rs 25,000 annually for each woman and has already initiated paperwork promising disbursement on a monthly basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024