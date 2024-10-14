Jharkhand Boosts Financial Aid for Women Under JMMSY Ahead of Elections
The Jharkhand cabinet has approved an increase in financial aid for women under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 annually. This move, which requires Election Commission approval, is timed as the state assembly's term nears its end in 2025.
On Monday, the Jharkhand cabinet sanctioned a significant hike in financial assistance for women. Under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, the aid was increased to Rs 30,000 annually, up from the previous Rs 12,000. This decision, pending Election Commission approval, aims to impact the approximately 50 lakh beneficiaries throughout the state.
The cabinet's resolution comes just a week after the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sought permission from the Election Commission to implement the scheme, with the current assembly term set to conclude in January 2025. If effectuated, the measure will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 9,000 crore.
Chief Minister Soren emphasized the focus on implementation rather than mere announcements, dismissing opposition claims of conspiracy. Meanwhile, the BJP proposes to offer Rs 25,000 annually for each woman and has already initiated paperwork promising disbursement on a monthly basis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
