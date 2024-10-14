Left Menu

Canadian Police Uncover Espionage Web Linked to Indian Government

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced allegations against Indian diplomats and consular officials for criminal activities in Canada. They are reportedly exploiting their positions for undercover operations aimed at members of the South Asian community, channeling sensitive information back to the Indian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:45 IST
Canadian Police Uncover Espionage Web Linked to Indian Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has disclosed crucial evidence indicating criminal actions by agents connected to the Indian government operating within Canada.

Investigations suggest that Indian diplomats and consular officials are abusing their official capacities to conduct 'clandestine activities', the RCMP reported.

According to the RCMP, these officials collect sensitive information, which the Indian government later uses to focus on the South Asian community within Canadian borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024