Canadian Police Uncover Espionage Web Linked to Indian Government
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced allegations against Indian diplomats and consular officials for criminal activities in Canada. They are reportedly exploiting their positions for undercover operations aimed at members of the South Asian community, channeling sensitive information back to the Indian government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:45 IST
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has disclosed crucial evidence indicating criminal actions by agents connected to the Indian government operating within Canada.
Investigations suggest that Indian diplomats and consular officials are abusing their official capacities to conduct 'clandestine activities', the RCMP reported.
According to the RCMP, these officials collect sensitive information, which the Indian government later uses to focus on the South Asian community within Canadian borders.
