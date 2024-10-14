The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has disclosed crucial evidence indicating criminal actions by agents connected to the Indian government operating within Canada.

Investigations suggest that Indian diplomats and consular officials are abusing their official capacities to conduct 'clandestine activities', the RCMP reported.

According to the RCMP, these officials collect sensitive information, which the Indian government later uses to focus on the South Asian community within Canadian borders.

