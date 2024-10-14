BJP Leader Faces Charges Over Alleged Communal Remarks

An FIR was filed against a Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer after allegations emerged of him disrupting communal harmony.

Police officials identified the accused as Manish Tiwari, BJP Dala block vice president, who allegedly made inflammatory comments on social media.

The report was filed by Shiv Kumar Singh, leading to legal proceedings under sections 302 and 353 (2) of the BNS, despite Tiwari's denial of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)