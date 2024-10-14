BJP Leader Faces Charges Over Alleged Communal Remarks
An FIR was lodged against BJP's Dala block vice president, Manish Tiwari, for allegedly disturbing communal harmony through objectionable Facebook comments. The Dala police initiated the case based on a complaint by Shiv Kumar Singh. Tiwari denies making any such remarks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonebhadra | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:16 IST
- Country:
- India
An FIR was filed against a Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer after allegations emerged of him disrupting communal harmony.
Police officials identified the accused as Manish Tiwari, BJP Dala block vice president, who allegedly made inflammatory comments on social media.
The report was filed by Shiv Kumar Singh, leading to legal proceedings under sections 302 and 353 (2) of the BNS, despite Tiwari's denial of the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
