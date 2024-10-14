Left Menu

BJP Leader Faces Charges Over Alleged Communal Remarks

An FIR was lodged against BJP's Dala block vice president, Manish Tiwari, for allegedly disturbing communal harmony through objectionable Facebook comments. The Dala police initiated the case based on a complaint by Shiv Kumar Singh. Tiwari denies making any such remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonebhadra | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:16 IST
BJP Leader Faces Charges Over Alleged Communal Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was filed against a Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer after allegations emerged of him disrupting communal harmony.

Police officials identified the accused as Manish Tiwari, BJP Dala block vice president, who allegedly made inflammatory comments on social media.

The report was filed by Shiv Kumar Singh, leading to legal proceedings under sections 302 and 353 (2) of the BNS, despite Tiwari's denial of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024