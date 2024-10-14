Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israel vs. Hezbollah

Israel has intensified its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, causing significant casualties and widespread displacement. Amid tensions with the U.N. peacekeepers, Israel's actions come following recent Hezbollah attacks supporting Hamas. The conflict has affected regional and international dynamics, prompting U.S. involvement and EU diplomatic responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel expanded its military targets in its conflict with Hezbollah on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 people in northern Lebanon, according to the health ministry there. Simultaneously, millions of Israelis sought shelter from retaliatory projectiles.

The focus of Israel's operations has been in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut suburbs. A strike in Aitou, a Christian-majority town, struck a house accommodating displaced families, leading to significant casualties, as stated by the town mayor and the Lebanese health ministry.

The conflict surged a year ago when Hezbollah, aligned with Iran, launched rockets at Israel amid the Gaza war. Israel, aiming to secure the return of its displaced citizens, disputes U.N. peacekeeping accounts and faces EU calls for diplomatic reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

