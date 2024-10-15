Diplomatic Rift: Canada and India Expel Diplomats Amidst Tensions

Canada, on Monday, expelled six Indian diplomats due to a "targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India," amidst a parallel announcement by India to expel six members of the Canadian high commission in Delhi.

According to Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, the expulsion followed ample evidence from the RCMP linking Indian agents to the Nijjar case, a Khalistani separatist murdered in 2022. Canada has urged the Indian government to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

The diplomatic tensions date back to allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding Indian involvement in Nijjar's murder. Both countries are focused on maintaining safety and diplomatic relations, despite the strain following recent actions.

