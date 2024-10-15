Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: Canada and India Expel Diplomats Amidst Tensions

Canada and India have expelled diplomats amid tensions over allegations of a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Indian government. This follows the investigation into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Both nations emphasize the importance of maintaining their long-standing diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:57 IST
  • Canada

Canada, on Monday, expelled six Indian diplomats due to a "targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India," amidst a parallel announcement by India to expel six members of the Canadian high commission in Delhi.

According to Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, the expulsion followed ample evidence from the RCMP linking Indian agents to the Nijjar case, a Khalistani separatist murdered in 2022. Canada has urged the Indian government to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

The diplomatic tensions date back to allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding Indian involvement in Nijjar's murder. Both countries are focused on maintaining safety and diplomatic relations, despite the strain following recent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

