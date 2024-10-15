Left Menu

Manhunt Intensifies in Politician's Murder Case

Police are searching for a third shooter in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Joint teams from Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are investigating places of worship. Suspected shooter Shivkumar Gautam is still on the run, and other connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 08:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai police, alongside their Madhya Pradesh counterparts, have intensified searches in religious sites across Ujjain and Khandwa in pursuit of the third suspect involved in the shooting of NCP leader Baba Siddique. This hunt is part of a broader investigation into the attack that left the former minister dead.

The assailants fired six rounds at Siddique outside his son's office in Mumbai, hitting him twice in the chest. So far, authorities have apprehended three individuals, including Gurmail Baljit Singh and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, two alleged gunmen, and Pravin Lonkar, believed to be involved in orchestrating the attack.

Amidst the investigation, a social media claim by someone allegedly affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has emerged, potentially linking this murder to organized crime. The police continue probing various angles, including political rivalry, contract killing, and a slum rehabilitation project's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

