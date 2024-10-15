Tensions Surge as North Korea Demolishes Inter-Korean Border Road

North Korea has intensified tensions by demolishing sections of an inter-Korean road within its territory at the highly militarized border with South Korea. This dramatic action, confirmed by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, occurred around midday Tuesday, prompting South Korea to bolster its surveillance and military readiness.

The heightened tension follows North Korea's accusation that South Korea deployed drones over Pyongyang, distributing a significant number of anti-North leaflets. Such actions have been denounced by Pyongyang as severe provocations with potential to escalate into armed conflict. South Korea has remained tight-lipped on whether its military or civilians were involved in the drone allegations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a strategic meeting with defense and security officials to formulate countermeasures against what he termed as violations of DPRK sovereignty. This situation adds to the already volatile atmosphere on the Korean peninsula.

