Controversy and Tragedy: ADM Naveen Babu Found Dead Amid Allegations
ADM Naveen Babu was found dead in his Pallikunnu quarters following a farewell marred by allegations from District Panchayat president P P Divya. Accusations concerning delayed approval of a petrol pump emerged, casting a shadow over his transfer to Pathanamthitta. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
ADM Naveen Babu was discovered dead at his residence in Pallikunnu on Tuesday, just a day after his farewell from the Kannur District, north Kerala. His abrupt passing has raised questions given its timing amid controversy.
At his send-off, District Panchayat president P P Divya publicly critiqued Babu for delaying sanctioning a petrol pump's approval in Chengalai. She speculated on possible motives behind the ADM's eventual authorization just days before his transfer.
Divya's critical address, given before the District Collector and the ADM's colleagues, ended with her abrupt exit before a planned memento presentation, intensifying the dramatic atmosphere of the event.
