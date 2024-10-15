Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar's Strategic Visit to Northeast India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Assam and Meghalaya for two days, where he will lay the foundation of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub. The visit includes meetings with key officials and visits to significant sites like IT Park and Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:25 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is embarking on a two-day official visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya starting Wednesday.

According to an official statement released on Tuesday, Dhankhar will serve as the chief guest at a key event and will lay the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong.

During his visit, he is also expected to tour the IT Park and Raj Bhavan in Shillong and hold meetings with the chief minister and senior officials of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

