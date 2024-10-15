Vice President Dhankhar's Strategic Visit to Northeast India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is embarking on a two-day official visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya starting Wednesday.

According to an official statement released on Tuesday, Dhankhar will serve as the chief guest at a key event and will lay the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong.

During his visit, he is also expected to tour the IT Park and Raj Bhavan in Shillong and hold meetings with the chief minister and senior officials of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)